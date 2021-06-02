0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Mid North Coast District Women’s Bowling Association Annual Pennants Championships have been played and finalised for the 2021 season.

C.ex Coffs Women’s Bowling Club are very proud to announce that they are the winners of Grade 3 in this Championship.

After about six weeks of strong competition it came down to the final game, which was a game ‘washed out’ early in the contest, that C.ex had to win to be the overall champions.

This win entitles them to go on to the Regionals Playoffs in August representing the District.

The official Presentation Day for all Grades in the Championship was held at North Beach.

A great morning with lots of photos taken.

By Mary BUCKLEY