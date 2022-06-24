C.ex staff roll up in support of National Blood Donor Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROLLING up their sleeves and putting their best vein forward, staff from C.ex Group came out as a team to donate blood in support of National Blood Donor Week last week (June 13 – June 19).

“We want to give back to our local community and this is one way we can all help,” said Elise Timothy, Trainee Manager at C.ex Group.

“It’s easy, doesn’t take much time and fun to do as a team,” she said.

Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison said National Blood Donor Week is an opportunity to recognise Coffs Harbour’s donors and inspire others.

“In Coffs Harbour, our 2,900 local donors are the lifeblood of our community,” Ruth Harrison punned.

“One in three people will need blood or blood products in their lifetime, so we want to say a huge thank you to our amazing donors, who make this possible.

“Australian patients receive the gift of life because ordinary people do an extraordinary thing.

“They roll up to help.”

Lifeblood needs 140,000 more people to join the community of blood donors who save the lives of 1.5 million patients across Australia every year.

“We are calling on people to become the lifeblood of Australia, the lifeblood of their communities and the lifeblood of those 1.5 million patients who need blood every year,” Ruth Harrison said.

“From cancer patients to road trauma victims, people with blood disorders, surgical patients and new mums – blood is needed somewhere in Australia every eighteen seconds.

“It takes just an hour of your time to donate blood and every donation can help save up to three lives.”

The Big Banana lit up red in recognition of National Blood Donor Week.

“One in three people will need blood in their lifetime,” said The Big Banana on Facebook.

“This National Blood Donor Week, we’re lighting up The Big Banana in red to shine a light on the importance of blood donors.”

You can book a donation at any time at www.lifeblood.com.au, via the free DonateBlood App or by calling 13 14 95.

By Andrea FERRARI