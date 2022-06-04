Call for nominations for Volunteer of the Year 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour LGA is listed in The Australian Book Of Records as having the most volunteers registered and working in an LGA, and the community is being called to nominate outstanding volunteers for the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh urged, “Nominations are open, and I encourage everyone to celebrate our volunteers by nominating them for an award.”



Nominations close on 17 June at 5pm.

NOTA chatted this week with local volunteers to hear why they do what they do for the community.

Lois Arthur, a Coffs Harbour Health Campus (CHHC) General Volunteer told NOTA, “I started as a Pink Lady volunteer in 2017 delivering papers to wards and patients and I currently now volunteer for the General Volunteers at the hospital.

“I love volunteering, I enjoy meeting people and helping people, it gets me out of the house and keeps me busy.

“I enjoy the social aspect of volunteering and have met some lovely people and made some great friends.

“Being able to give back to the community is important to me.

“My current volunteer role is as a Coffs Harbour Hospital General Volunteer.

“This involves assisting visitors with their enquires on entering the hospital.

“This includes directing them to certain areas of the hospital and assisting them with their parking tickets or any questions they may have.”

Lorna Cottle is well-known for playing Mrs Claus at many of the Community Visitor Scheme (CVS) Christmas parties and is noted for her distinctive creations to add some festive cheer to the proceedings, i.e. the unforgettable Leprechaun hat.

Lorna has been with CVS since January 2007, initially placed at both Japara ACF and Mater Christi, plus working as a Pink Lady at CHHC.

Lorna has more recently concentrated on continuing her visits at Japara.

“I missed out on what I was cut out to do – connect with elderly people.”

So that’s what she does these days.

“Elderly people’s conversations are interesting, they are interested in my family when I share family photos and my knitting projects, and they feel involved when I share family information, and like to be kept updated,” said Lorna.

Lorna really misses not being able to visit her residents in current restrictions.

She feels residents are missing out, even though she phones several of her friends, it’s not the same, she says.

Lorna is a very well known, and well-loved visitor at Japara.

She has had a lot of very close relationships with various residents throughout her thirteen years there and always experiences a big sense of loss when some aren’t there on her next visit.

Kim Townsend volunteers at Pete’s Place because “contribution to the community is really important to me”.

“In 2021, when I moved from Sydney to Woolgoolga, I wanted to get to know some people and to give back to the community,” she said.

“Having lived experience of drug addiction and rehabilitation, I know how easy it is to feel isolated, judged and like you don’t belong.

“Now, as a life coach, I can see the increasing hardship, stress and loneliness people are going through.

“Being able to support others in a time of need either at Pete’s Place – having a chat, helping them with food, washing or a shower, or as a Crisis Supporter on the phones for Lifeline gives me a sense of fulfilment…of having made a difference.

“I know just how helpful a non-judgemental listening ear to understand and not to fix or advise, and some practical assistance to get through day to day, is.

“They provide a sense of hope and some moments to feel OK and supported…and to keep going.”

Cheryl Post, a Lifeline volunteer coordinator told NOTA, “I’ve been with Lifeline North Coast for over five years now.

“I just popped in and found the manager at the time so friendly I decided I would volunteer.

“I had heard good things about Lifeline NC as an organisation and the dedicated staff.

“As a volunteer I really enjoy the variety of tasks and the different customers you meet.

“Knowing that by volunteering, I directly contribute by keeping the crisis supporters on the phones helping those in need 24/7 in our local community.

“Every dollar we receive from a sale goes back into our organisation.”

Anne Atkinson, from the Lifeline Retail Shop in Toormina, shared, “I’ve been with Lifeline for three years now.

“I was motivated to join Lifeline when I became widowed and retired.

“The benefits of working in the Lifeline retail shop is it keeps me super busy; the work is varied, and I meet people from all walks of life.

“I like working here due to the great staff and work mates; everyone is super keen and helpful, and the staff go that extra mile and are wonderful to work with, and the daily interaction makes me feel good.

“If you are considering volunteering for Lifeline, go for it – it’s very rewarding.”

Lifeline North Coast Ambassador Tony Judge, who is also a Lifeline 13 11 14 crisis support phone line volunteer, told NOTA, “Lifeline is an important part of my life.

“I have been a telephone crisis supporter for six years.

“Since joining Lifeline I have seen the immense difference that it makes to the lives of people who are suffering distress.

“I would like to do as much as I can to support the work that Lifeline does and to help it grow.

“It is so important that we continue to work towards the prevention of suicide and provide the support that is so deeply needed by people who are facing a tough time in their life.”

Amanda Bos, a Lifeline crisis support phone line volunteer and Lifeline North Coast Ambassador said, “I have found the role of Crisis Supporter to be incredibly rewarding.

“I offer hope to people in their darkest moments and I get great satisfaction knowing I make an impact on a national level.

“Being a Crisis Supporter is a great way to connect with others, give back to the community and develop new skills for personal and professional growth.

“I am proud to be a part of the Lifeline community.”

The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, now in their sixteenth year, are run by the Centre for Volunteering.

To nominate a volunteer visit www.volunteering.com.au/volunteer-awards/.

By Andrea FERRARI