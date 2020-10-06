Call to nominate Port’s COVID-19 heroes for Annual Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council is calling for the community to nominate local heroes who have supported others through COVID-19 in the Annual Awards.



Held on Australia Day each year, the awards are an opportunity to recognise the people who have made an outstanding contribution to our place.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says this year’s awards will be a little bit different and asks the community to recognise those who have supported others during this challenging time.

“2020 has been a tough year for many and I think it’s more important than ever to recognise and celebrate those local heroes who have gone above and beyond to support our community.

“Whether it’s volunteering, supporting others, being a role model or excelling in their own field — we want your nominations for the people who make Port Stephens great,” Mayor Palmer said.

Community Development and Engagement Coordinator Amber Herrmann says Council is now looking for nominations.

“The Annual Awards are a great way to show someone you appreciate the contribution they make to our community.

“This year, we’re seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Freeman of Port Stephens, the Port Stephens Medal, Sportsperson of the Year, Cultural Endeavour and Environmental Citizen of the Year.

“If you know someone who has given back to their community or done something extraordinary during this particularly difficult time, show them you care by nominating them today,” she said.

Nominations close 30 November 2020. For more information and to nominate, visit https://www.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/awards.