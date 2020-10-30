Calling for community nominations for new Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare Award in honour of Pia Dollmann

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare annual awards will now for the first time include an additional award to honour the late Pia Dollmann, whose passion for the local environment brought many positive outcomes for the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen areas.



Pia passed away in late 2019 and this award acknowledges her work in promoting sustainable land management and conservation, which included a commitment to bush regeneration and strengthening local koala habitat.

The Pia Dollmann Conservation and Sustainability Community Award is aimed at promoting environmental awareness and recognising an individual, group or organisation in the Coffs Harbour region who has made a significant contribution to the conservation or improvement of the local natural environment.

For this new category of award, nominees do not have to be members of Landcare.

Activities that could attract the award include; natural habitat restoration, revegetation, cleaning up waterways, a successful school sustainability project or initiative, a community environmental education programs, an innovative reuse of waste products, proactively reducing chemical & pesticide use on horticultural farms or carrying out citizen science/ monitoring activities.

If you know of a group or individual who should be recognised for their contributions to looking after our local environment, nominations are open until November 10.

For further information, contact Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare on 66511308, or visit their website at coffsharbourlandcare.org.au/news/award-nominations/ to submit a nomination.

By Monika KOZLOVSKIS