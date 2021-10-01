Calling for community nominations for the Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare Award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOMINATIONS are now open across the Coffs Harbour LGA for the commemorative Pia Dollmann Conservation and Sustainability Community Award run by Landcare.

Pia Dollmann, a long time Project Officer with Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare, passed away in late 2019 after a short illness.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“By naming this award in her honour we hope to continue her legacy not only by promoting environmental awareness but also recognising the dedicated and passionate members of our community who help care for our wonderful local environment,” Barry Powells, President of Coffs Landcare told News Of The Area.

“Her knowledge and passion resulted in many positive environmental outcomes for the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen regions.”

This is a recognition award as much as it is a way to promote and highlight environmental awareness by celebrating an individual, group or organisation in the Coffs Harbour region who has made a significant contribution to sustainable land management and the conservation of the local natural environment.

Nominations are open to all members of the local Coffs Harbour region and are not required to be Landcare members.

The region is home to hordes of environmental volunteers, educators and businesses achieving encouraging successes in caring for the land.

If you know of a group, individual or organisation who should be recognised for their contributions to looking after our local environment, you can lodge your nomination to Coffs Landcare by 15 October.

Activities that could attract the award include: natural habitat restoration, such as bush regeneration and revegetation, cleaning up waterways, a successful school sustainability project or initiative, community environmental education programs, innovative reuse of waste products, proactively reducing chemical and pesticide use on horticultural farms and carrying out citizen science/ monitoring activities.

Nominations can be lodged at www.coffsharbourlandcare.org.au/news/award-nominations-2021/.

“Judging for the award will be done by our Executive committee and the winner announced at our Annual Awards Breakfast, to be held Thursday, 4 November at our Community Nursery in Woolgoolga.”

By Andrea FERRARI