Calling on artists to contribute to Barrington Coast Art Trail – The Tanks

MIDCOAST Council is calling on artists to submit expressions of interest to develop one or more artworks that will contribute to an exciting new project: the Barrington Coast Art Trail – The Tanks.

Proudly supported by the NSW Government through the Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grants, the project will deliver silo art installations, at the Argyle Street Barrington water reservoir and at two reservoirs at Tea Gardens on Viney Creek Road.



“While we have identified several water reservoirs across the MidCoast which could be potential artwork sites, these two have been selected to kick off the Art Trail project because of their location and connectivity to a self-drive tour of public sculpture, murals and artist studios around the region,” said Council’s Manager of Growth, Economic Development and Tourism, Deb Tuckerman.

“We’re asking artists to creatively interpret the history of these locations, tell community stories or to respond to the local flora and fauna in a creative and inspiring way.”

“We recognise the traditional custodians of the land which makes up the MidCoast area – the Gathang speaking (Biripi and Worimi) people.

“We enjoy a strong relationship with First Nations people, and we encourage local Aboriginal artists to apply.

“These vibrant communities contribute extensively to the culture and society of our local government area and make up 6.2% of our local population, more than double the NSW or Australian average.”

The establishment of the self-drive Art Trail will add an extra dimension and richness to a Barrington Coast experience, and further support our vibrant, creative and diverse art and culture sector.

“We will complete the works at these two sites. And if they are successful and popular, we would be hopeful of completing artwork at other sites as resources become available,” said Deb Tuckerman.

To be eligible to submit an EOI for the project, artists need to be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, and either live or have a connection to the MidCoast region.

Established professional artists with previous public art experience, as well as artists groups are welcome to apply.

The closing date for expressions of interest in the project is 5pm Friday 30 July 2021.

To find out more, visit https://mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/events-news-listings/gallery-events/expression-of-interest-barrington-coast-art-trail-the-tanks.