Calling Seniors to put pen to paper and enter their story in the Seniors’ Stories Volume 7 writing competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARE you passionate about expressing your creativity in writing?

Would you like to share your story?

Do your grandkids keep asking you what you did as a child…’what was it like when you were a boy, Grandad?’



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Then the Seniors’ Stories Volume 7 writing competition is for you.

Entry is now open and the theme for this year is ‘What’s age got to do with it?’

With decades of experience, seniors’ life journeys offer rich adventures.

The simplest of activities with a senior’s perspective or life-changing events as told by an elder are all fascinating to share with younger people in their community.

The best 100 entries will be published in a commemorative book which will be launched at NSW Parliament House (subject to COVID restrictions), with each story’s author invited to attend.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh encourages locals to submit their creative works to the Seniors’ Stories Writing Competition.

“We want to hear stories that remind us age is just a number, and I know seniors in our region have exceptional tales to tell,” Mr Singh said.

“This is a great opportunity for people to recount life-changing moments, share funny tales they’ve gathered on their journey through life, or use their imagination to spin a great yarn.”

Minister for Seniors Geoff Lee said the NSW Seniors Card competition has been running since 2013 and is effective in uniting generations.

“Sharing stories builds connections between young and old in our communities.

“It’s a way to recognise the valuable experiences of NSW seniors,” Mr Lee said.

“The NSW community is full of inspirational older people, who have stories worth sharing that can motivate, entertain and educate us all.”

NSW Seniors Card and NSW Senior Savers Card members can apply until 31 May. For details, visit: https://fawnsw.org.au/ or call 0417 403 720.

By Andrea FERRARI