Cameron Pollard and Lachlan Smith win big for Sawtell Golf Club at Qld Inclusive Championships

GOLFERS Cameron Pollard and Lachlan Smith from Sawtell Golf Club were all smiles as they took first and second places in the Queensland Inclusive Championships held on 9 and 10 June at the picturesque Redcliffe Golf Club at Clontarf.

Cameron was defending his title following his win at the All Abilities Championship at the West Australian Open in May, and the Queensland win made it back-to-back wins for the young golfer who works in the Pro Shop at Sawtell Golf Club.

The event was held over 36 holes and, under clear blue skies, day one saw a solid first round of +2.

Cameron held on to his lead and came out triumphant, taking out the title by fourteen shots from clubmate Lachlan.

The Queensland Inclusive Championship is an official Golf Australia and World Ranking Event for Golfers with a Disability and is open to all golfers with a physical, sensory or intellectual disability.

The tournament is conducted under the R&A Rules of Golf in addition, the Modified Rules for Players with Disabilities.

Congratulations to both Cameron and Lachlan for their mighty effort to take the winner and runner-up awards.

The scheduled NSW Inclusive Championship has been postponed until later in the year, but Cameron has his eye on the prize with his next All Abilities event in South Australia in September 2022, when he will be defending champion.

By Susan KONTIC