Campfire cooking demo at Levenvale Farm

A UNIQUE foodie discovery event is on offer during the Coffs Coast Food and Wine Festival at the privately owned Levenvale Farm in Valery, hosted by owners Sam and Georgina Baker.

The Cooking with Fire workshop sees Toni Swain instructing guests on the preparation and cooking of her award-winning beef madras by campfire.



Toni will share her methods to workshop attendees at Levenvale Farm; from the roasting of spices to slowly cooking the organic Bellingen beef straight off the land.

“I will be demonstrating how to make my beef madras, the ingredients and cooking method, and also bringing along aloo palak, garlic naan and beggar’s chicken recipes,” Toni told News Of The Area.

While the beef madras stews, guests take a leisurely walk around the stunning Bellingen farm and hear about the regenerative farming techniques and pasture diversity that produces thriving crops and animals.

While the meat is getting more and more tender, you’ll prepare naan bread, basmati rice and a seasonal vegetable side dish.

“Once ready, everyone dines in our rustic heritage shed on-site at the farm,” Georgina told NOTA.

Toni Swain is a local creative and musician who puts on supper clubs providing music and food in various halls.

“(It is) usually in my local hall, which at the moment is Mylestom,” said Toni.

On her website – www.toniswain.com – she has a supper club page and the Swaino’s page, which is all about cooking with some YouTube demos – YouTube.com/toniswain1

Here you will find her latest venture into coconut based ice cream, called By Jingo.

Toni’s beef madras became award winning at last year’s Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival.

“I went as a punter to see my friend Ray Beadle play.

“I entered the camp oven cooking comp.

“I made two dishes: a beef madras and a zingy Viet-style chicken.

“I thought the judges hated both dishes as I overheard them say ‘Oh it’s hot’ and they were mopping their brows, but the next day I discovered my Zingy Chicken got second in the People’s Choice, and the Beef Madras won first in the Judges Choice.

“At the Coffs Coast Food and Wine Festival my band is booked to play, and I’ll be selling my “award winning” Beef Madras at the festival on the Saturday…jumping out of the fire and onto the stage,” laughed Toni.

The Workshop is on June 5 2022 from 2pm-6pm.

Find out more from the Festival schedule at https://www.coffscoastfoodwine.com.au/schedule.

By Andrea FERRARI