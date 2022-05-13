Can you put up the Need for Feed convoy?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEED for Feed, the Victoria-based specialty Lions Club which donates fodder to farmers in need during times of drought, fires and floods, needs a space to park up for the night on their next trip through the Coffs Coast.

On the June long weekend, the Lions Club Need for Feed convoy will be travelling from Victoria with about 40 vehicles carrying fodder for farmers devastated by the floods along the North Coast.

Members from the local Lions Club have reached out to News Of The Area to help them find a stopover spot for their fellow Lions on their long journey north.

This is the fourth convoy travelling through the area since early March when the floods ravaged the Northern Rivers region.

On Saturday evening, 11 June, the truck drivers need a large space where they can all park overnight in the Coffs Harbour area.

Preferably they would like somewhere on the Pacific Highway, or no more than about half a kilometre straight drive off the highway.

They require a large area to park off road that is close to facilities.

Now out of daylight savings, the truck drivers need to stop early in the evening and will head off early the following morning.

To learn more about the work of Lions Club Need For Feed, visit www.facebook.com/NeedForFeedAustralia or their webpage www.needforfeed.org.

If you know of an area that would be suitable please contact News Of The Area who can relay your message on to the organisers.

Contact [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI