Cancer Council Daffodil Day in Coffs Harbour

DAFFODIL Day 2022 was a great success in Coffs Harbour with donations and conversations with Cancer Council staff encouraging awareness and connection.

Cancer Council Coffs Harbour had a stall at the Thursday growers markets in Central Coffs on Daffodil Day, 25 August.



“We were overwhelmed by the support from the community who all wanted to buy daffodils to support Cancer Council and the work Cancer Council does,” Louise Jeffs, Community Programs Coordinator Coffs Coast, Cancer Council NSW, told News Of The Area.

As an example of how connected Coffs Harbour Cancer Council staff are with their community, volunteer Dave went to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute to give daffodils not only to Cancer patients but also the staff.

“We wanted to acknowledge the Cancer heroes in our community and thank them for all their hard work,” said Louise.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh took the instagram #hereforlifepledge photo on Daffodil Day Thursday, 25 August and posted it on social media, showing his support for Cancer Council NSW in doing all they can to achieve a cancer free future and protect life’s moments.

“We know that one in two people in NSW will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime,” reminded Louise.

“We need to do all we can to prevent, screen and treat cancers – to support the millions affected by cancer to live well.

“By Mr Singh taking the #hereforlifepledge, he is letting both Cancer Council NSW and their community know they want government to do more of what we know works well to prevent and treat cancer and to ensure everyone in NSW is able to access high standards of care.”

By Andrea FERRARI