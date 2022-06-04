Cancer Council receive new Transport to Treatment car

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CANCER Council’s successful application to The Community Building Partnership 2021 grant program has seen the delivery of a new patient transport vehicle to the Coffs Harbour Cancer Council offices.

The application for funding specified the purchase of a cancer support and transport vehicle for patients in Coffs Harbour.



“The funding received from the State Government has enabled Cancer Council to purchase a car to assist with the Transport to Treatment service that is provided in the Coffs Harbour area,” Louise Jeffs, Community Programs Coordinator, Coffs Coast, Cancer Council NSW, told News Of The Area.

Cancer Council picked up the new Toyota Rav 4 last week.

“The car will be used to transport patients to their cancer treatment at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI),” she said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh personally congratulated Coffs Harbour Cancer Council back in December 2021 when the funding was allocated, applauding the Coffs Harbour team for their dedicated work assisting the community.

“The $42,482 funds are for the purchase of a vehicle enabling Cancer Council NSW volunteers to transport cancer patients from their homes to cancer treatment in Coffs Harbour,” he said.

“This is fantastic news – the funds will be of tremendous benefit for the many people who rely on the Cancer Council in this community.”

Cancer Council has volunteer drivers to assist with this service.

“The Transport to Treatment service could not run without the volunteers,” said Louise.

“The car assists patients who have no other means to get to their cancer treatment.

“The service is free and provides a safe, comfortable and supportive service for those in need.”

There is an ever-growing demand on the car service which picks up patients living in Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas, which means more volunteer drivers are needed.

If you would like to volunteer, please call Louise Jeffs on 6659 8414 to discuss.

“We ask volunteers to commit to at least two days per month, training is provided,” said Louise.

By Andrea FERRARI