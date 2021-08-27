Cancer Council’s Daffodil Day packs a different bunch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF having cancer wasn’t already hard enough, COVID-19 has added a layer of additional challenges for patients.

There is the constant fear of contracting COVID-19, the isolation of no visitors with lockdown and the continual changes to hospital protocols.

During the pandemic, Cancer Council has adapted ways to still be there for cancer patients.

During a time of increased demand, fundraising events were cancelled and with the latest lockdown, this continues.

Now in its 35th year, the iconic Daffodil Day Appeal is the latest fundraising campaign to fall victim to COVID.

Lauren Fraser, Community Relations Coordinator at Cancer Council NSW told News Of The Area, “The beloved event will look a little different this year.

“For many of us, Daffodil Day means purchasing a beautiful bunch of fresh daffodils from a Cancer Council flagship stall to help fund world-class cancer research and show our support and importantly improve outcomes for people affected by cancer,” Lauren said.

“Sadly, the current COVID-19 outbreak in NSW means that we can’t be out in the community this year.

“Our flagship stalls are one of the most important ways that the community chooses to support Daffodil Day, both through donations and by purchasing fresh daffodils.

“If you are one of the wonderful people who would usually purchase fresh daffodils, we’re counting on you to show your flower power in a different way and help save Daffodil Day.”

If you usually buy a bunch, donate instead by visiting www.daffodilday.com.au or calling 1300 65 65 85.

As little as $5 helps.

“If you or your loved one is affected by cancer and you are concerned about the impact of COVID-19, please call our free and confidential 13 11 20 Information and Support line.

“Cancer Council is here for you.

“Our services locally are still available, including Transport to Treatment, Financial and Legal assistance, Home Help and Accommodation Support.”

By Andrea FERRARI