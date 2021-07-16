Cancer Research gets $7 million boost in NSW regions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE MID North Coast Health District is one of five regions participating in a NSW cancer research network which has just been awarded $7 million through the Translational Cancer Research Capacity Building Grant.

People living with cancer and the healthcare professionals caring for them are the winners from this investment, which NSW Regional Health Partners announced on Friday 9 July.



Associate Professor Craig Gedye will be Chief Investigator of the project.

“With this network we hope to make it easier for patients and their clinicians to collaborate to advance cancer care not only in NSW, but for anyone experiencing cancer,” Dr Gedye said.

“We have incredible people and clinicians in our regions and, by building on the systems we already use, we hope to embed cancer research in healthcare to improve the lives of people with cancer.”

NSW Regional Health Partners Chairman Stewart Dowrick, who is also Chief Executive of the Mid North Coast Local Health District, said the $7 million injection will help people in rural and regional NSW who are often excluded from research.

“We’re a partnership with a common interest in improving the lives of people in rural and regional NSW, and cancer is a part of many of those lives.”

“It is extremely rewarding for NSW Regional Health partners to be recognised as the translation centre and partnership to make this innovation happen in cancer care.”

“This network provides continued momentum for crucial work across our region to ensure better, healthier living outcomes for us all,” Professor Alex Zelinsky, AO, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Newcastle said.

The grant recognises NSW Regional Health Partners as a partnership of institutions focused on bridging the gap between what medical research tells us and what happens to people in the health system.

Chief Cancer Officer and CEO of the Cancer Institute NSW, Professor David Currow said, “Investment in research with a focus on priority populations is an important driver in improving cancer outcomes.”

By Andrea FERRARI