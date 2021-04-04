Caps on weddings canned and dancing now permitted on the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COVID-19 restrictions eased across the State on Monday 29 March, following continued low numbers of COVID cases in NSW.

There are now no caps on the number of people that can attend weddings and funerals, no restrictions on singing including in places of worship, no restrictions on dancing including at weddings and in pubs and nightclubs, no caps on visitor numbers in your home (if there is more than 100 people a COVID-19 Safety Plan and electronic recording of visitors must be in place).

Up to 200 people are now allowed at personal outdoor public gatherings, all venues can now move to the one person per two sqm rule (venues will be allowed at least 25 people before the two sqm rule applies), 100 percent seated capacity is now permitted at entertainment venues including stadiums and theatres, and face mask use including on public transport will move from ‘mandatory’ to ‘strongly recommended’.

Businesses and other organisations must continue to ensure they keep accurate records of all attendances, including through QR Codes, to enable fast contact tracing in the event of any community transmission.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the easing of restrictions was a significant step forward as NSW continues its COVID-19 recovery.

“With no community transmission and our quarantine and frontline workers now receiving their second vaccinations, the timing is right to further ease restrictions across the state,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“As we do this, it is important we don’t let our guard down and continue to check in at venues, keep our social distance and get tested if we have even the mildest of symptoms.”

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the further lifting of restrictions would help support businesses and jobs across the State.

“Today we take another big stride in the right direction, easing restrictions is important in helping businesses return to normal, it’s like a jab of confidence for the economy,” Mr Perrottet said.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the further easing of restrictions was possible due to the support and sacrifices of the people of NSW.

“The initial focus of our vaccination program on frontline quarantine, border and healthcare workers has also given us greater confidence as it reduces the risk of COVID being introduced into the community from an overseas source,” Mr Hazzard said.

NSW Health Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said it was critical that everyone continued to practise COVID-safe behaviours, including using QR codes, staying home if unwell and getting tested.

“I also urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible and able to do so,” Dr Chant said.

“It will not only protect you, your family and loved ones, but will keep the whole community safe.”

For the latest information and COVID-19 testing sites visit www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19.

By Emma DARBIN