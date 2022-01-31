Career dreams made possible through TAFE courses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A TAFE NSW Coffs Coast teacher is urging locals to include creative training options in their New Year resolutions.

Sara Bowen, Head Teacher of Creative Design and Ideation, said that research in 2020 by the Australian Council for the Arts found that Australians increasingly recognise the vital role of arts and creativity in almost every aspect of their lives, from education to mental health to strengthening local economies.



“This means there is a ’win-win’ for people living on the Coffs Coast who look to a career in the creative industries,” Sara told News Of The Area.

“You can boost your creativity, your employability and your wellbeing by learning practical skills at TAFE NSW in one of the fastest growing and most dynamic employment sectors in Australia.”

Sara said the ‘NSW Creative Industries: An Economic Snapshot’ found that over the past five years, employment growth in the NSW creative industries was almost double that of other professions.

“Creativity is one of the traits most sought-after by employers.

“Creative skills lead to new ideas, and employers need workers who can think ‘outside the box’ and come up with new solutions.

“The recent TAFE NSW end-of-year student exhibitions showcased how our courses helped students to develop their creative and business skills and tap into NSW’s $16 billion arts, screen and cultural industries.

“Local graduates have gone on to set up businesses, work in industry, and take their education further.”

TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour graduate and Nambucca resident Sarah Andersen is one such student who learned practical skills while allowing her creativity to flourish at TAFE NSW.

“Sarah completed a furniture design and technology course.

“She applied what she learnt to building her business and creating her own furniture pieces and items commissioned by clients,” said Sara.

Coffs Coast residents have access to a range of course options through three local TAFE NSW campuses, each with specialist facilities and teaching staff.

“TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour campuses offer specialist facilities for ceramics, painting, photography, fashion and furniture design.

“Grafton TAFE offers a purpose-built music recording studio and a green screen room and video editing suites for film and media courses.

“Courses range from Certificate II to Diploma level programs covering many creative subjects, and there’s still time to enrol,” encouraged Sara.

To find out about studying TAFE NSW art and design courses on the Coffs Coast, phone Sara Bowen on 6659 3208.

For information on all TAFE NSW courses phone 13 16 01 or visit tafensw.edu.au.

By Andrea FERRARI