Carer Gateway Offers Practical and Emotional Support, Emergency Care, Counselling

MORE than one-in-ten Australians care for a family member or friend with a disability, medical condition, mental illness, drug or alcohol dependency or someone who is frail due to age.

These carers have been among those impacted by recent severe weather events across the State, according to Carers NSW CEO Elena Katrakis.



“Carers are usually the ones executing the evacuation plan, providing physical and emotional support and essential services for people who cannot do it by themselves,” Ms Katrakis said.

“It is evident that carers living in flood-affected regions are experiencing additional stress and pressure, that is why it is important to make carers aware of the services available to support them in their caring role.”

Behind the scenes and often forgotten in natural disasters are informal carers.

However, carers in flood-affected Northern NSW are playing a pivotal role in ensuring vulnerable individuals are supported.

According to Carers NSW when a natural disaster such as the recent flooding occurs it creates additional stress and anxiety to what is often already a challenging role as a carer.

“With limited access to support networks, social services, medication and food supplies the role a carer plays in a loved one’s life becomes even more crucial,” Ms Katrakis said.

Services such as Carer Gateway connect carers to free practical and emotional supports including planned and emergency respite care, tailored support packages and counselling.

“Digital Access Points (DAPs) are also available for carers to access Carer Gateway’s website, as well as other relevant websites such as Service NSW and Services Australia.”

Carer Gateway Digital Access Points (DAPs) are free to use and are located at PCYC clubs in Grafton, Muswellbrook, Tweed Heads, Moree, Armidale, Tamworth and Kempsey.

“We understand for many communities impacted by the floods the road to recovery is long.

“For carers, we want to ensure they continue to be informed about the ongoing services and support available to them as they continue to navigate not only themselves but the person they care through this challenging time,” Ms Katrakis said.

Access Carer Gateway on 1800 422 737 or visit www.carergateway.gov.au.

By Paul FOGARTY