Caring for animals Til The Cows Come Home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COULD you cuddle and care for a newborn calf for a few weeks?



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Til The Cows Come Home, Australia’s first dedicated foster care program dedicated to farm animals, is desperately seeking carers on the Coffs Coast.

The groundbreaking not-for-profit program works with farmers to help them re-home animals that are deemed ‘unviable’ and would normally be discarded.

“We have been working with farmers on the Coffs Coast for almost two years and are desperately seeking foster carers locally,” founder Donna Wild said.

“At the moment we have volunteer drivers coming from Northern NSW to come and collect the animals and bring them back to the carers.”

You don’t need a farm or tens of acres to help.

You can foster a calf on rural property with as little as a quarter of an acre and the turnaround time for re-homing is generally two to three weeks.

For hens, you need a comfortable coop, shelter and a free range area.

“People can choose calves, or hens, or both,” Donna said.

“We can never have enough foster carers, we just need to be able to fund them so as long as people keep donating we can keep expanding our foster career network.”

Til The Cows Come Home operates void of any government funding and relies on donations to continue.

“It’s a really interesting space because we don’t come under the agriculture banner because our animals aren’t used for meat, but we also don’t come under the wildlife banner because they’re farmed animals,” Donna said.

“We operate solely from donations, with most of those being between $5 and $25 – which is so inspiring because it means every day people are just giving what they can, maybe going without a cup of coffee, to help save these animals.”

Donna also encouraged any local farmers interested in participating to reach out.

For more information, find Til The Cows Come Home on Facebook or visit www.tilthecowscomehome.org.

By Kue HALL