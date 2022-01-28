Carolyn Heise to run as independent candidate for Cowper in Federal Elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAROLYN (Caz) Heise will stand as a community independent for the electorate of Cowper at the Federal elections this year.

Carolyn was endorsed by Voices4Cowper (V4C) members in a voting process that closed at midday on Tuesday 25 January.

“I am thrilled to be endorsed by the Voices4Cowper to be the Independent candidate in the upcoming federal election,” Caz told News Of The Area.

“I will be Cowper’s grass roots advocate inside our Federal Parliament – which I and so many others have become disillusioned with.

“When I asked myself ‘If not me, who … and If not now, when?’ I knew my only option was to put myself forward.

“I will use my skills and experience to make this place we love to call home better and fairer for all who share it with me.

“With all of the communities of Cowper, I can be the change we need and deserve.

“Caz 4 Cowper!”

Her challenger for the candidacy, Julie Jamieson, had this to say after the result was announced, “I wish Caz all the

best going forward, and know she has the full support of myself and my team.

“It’s great to know that local democracy has won in the end.”

The process of choosing an independent candidate was organised by Voices4Cowper (V4C).

Looking to engage a wide cross-section of the local community, V4C, a non-party political organisation run by volunteers, embarked on a series of Kitchen Table Conversations throughout the electorate in 2020/21.

The aim was to facilitate a more meaningful connection between the people of Cowper and its parliamentary representative.

Out of these discussions a detailed report was compiled and launched on 14 November last year (2021),

which highlighted the three main issues that most concern Cowper residents – climate and environment, social inequality, and transparency and integrity within the political system.

After the launch, participants then asked V4C to facilitate a process to find a passionate and community-supported independent candidate willing to champion these issues at the upcoming Federal election.

The search was on.

A campaign of awareness and grassroots connections, supported by Cathy McGowan, the former independent MP for Indi, identified two female candidates who declared their intention to stand.

Following the online town hall forum last Sunday 23 January, in which both candidates were invited to present, members were then able to vote for their choice.

A total of 65% of Cowper voters on the 709 subscriber V4C mailing list voted, which resulted in Caz Heise being selected as the new V4C-endorsed independent candidate for Cowper.

The involvement of Voices 4 Cowper in this selection process has now concluded.

Find out more about Carolyn (Caz) Heise at https://voices4cowper.org/meet-your-candidates.

By Andrea FERRARI.