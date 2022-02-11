Casey Alexander performing live and free at Tewinga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE pandemic has so far managed to derail attempts by Nambucca Valley Radio 105.9FM to launch their iconic Studio 3 Live Broadcasts for 2022.

The hard working volunteer broadcasters at 2NVR will not be defeated and have lined up another brilliant act to entertain both listeners and the live studio audience alike on Friday 18 February when they present Coffs Harbour’s Casey Alexander performing live and free.

Casey or ‘CJ’, is a young local musician known for his gorgeous tone and relaxed feel.

He has been gigging around the area at restaurants, pubs, cafes, birthdays, weddings, corporate functions and markets with his own original material, as well as hits from the past and present.

Often covering the likes of Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Linkin Park and Lewis Capaldi, Casey serenades his audience and has developed a reputation for keeping them captivated and entertained.

Selected in the Waterloo Studios’ Talent Development Project, Casey is working towards a career in singer/songwriting, already acclaiming many achievements such as placing Top 10 in the International vocal competition ‘Permission to Shine’ and receiving an honourable mention, first place in open division in the Woolgoolga ‘Your Time to Shine’ Talent Contest and first place in the ‘Self-accompanied’ section of the Coffs Harbour vocal eisteddfod.

2NVR invites you to be part of the live audience and you are welcome to bring your own drinks and nibbles.

The performance is open to the public free of charge at the Tewinga Studios of 2NVR and will begin at 6:00pm on Friday 18 February 2022 and will go through until 8:00pm.

Should you be unable to come along, the performance will be broadcast live on 105.9FM and streamed via www.2nvr.org.au .

Note that COVID restrictions at the time may impact on live audience attendance.

Please check with the Nambucca Valley Radio 2NVR Facebook page for updates.

By Mick BIRTLES