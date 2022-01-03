Celebrating Australia Day on the MidCoast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council will mark Australia Day 2022 by welcoming new citizens at a citizenship ceremony to be held as part of the Combined Services Clubs of Taree event.

The citizenship ceremony will be a special part of the community event that will see the announcement of a number of Australia Day awards.



“New citizens have an incredible impact on our country and we wouldn’t be as rich as we are today without all the people who have come from all over the world and made the decision to call Australia home, we are all better for the diversity and culture they have brought with them,” Council’s General Manager, Adrian Panuccio, said.

Set to start at 8am in Queen Elizabeth Park, awards to be presented by the Combined Services Club of Taree include:

Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Ken McDonald Memorial Sport Star of the Year

Community Achiever of the Year

Community Group of the Year

The community is welcome to share in the festivities and celebrate its award winners and new citizens.