Celebrating The Strength Of Local Women In A 90 Year-Old Tradition

LAST Wednesday evening, Business Professional Women (BPW) Coffs Coast members joined together with guests, who included a broad cross section of women from the local refugee community, for the annual Candle Lighting ceremony.

BPW International is a global organisation, with clubs in 86 countries, so it was fitting that the participants represented countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, El Salvador, India, Turkey and Indonesia, as well as Australia.



The Candle Lighting ceremony is a 90-year-old tradition held by each club annually, and the candles and the candle lighting protocols symbolise the ambitions and endeavours of dedicated women in every country around the world.

This year, the event was supported by Anglicare and Settlement Services.

The original aims of the Candle Lighting traditions were extended this year to explore and celebrate the rich cultural diversity in the Coffs Coast community, enriched by the refugee women residing in the local area.

The personal struggles that many of these refugee women have had, and continue to experience, as they adjust to integration into local society were recognised and honoured.

Lively conversations, sharing stories and building new connections were conducted over a sharing of food and delicacies proudly prepared by the women to represent their many cultures and traditions.

Helen Morschel, Vice President of BPW Coffs Harbour, said, “We only find out about how rich our community is when we have the opportunity to share our stories.”

Ms Morschel gave the example of a guest who recently arrived from Kabul, where she had been working extensively to empower women, and that brought her to the attention of the Taliban.

She said, “So many of the women here are by themselves or with their children.

“They are all studying or working to re-establish their lives and become contributing community members.”

She said the strength, courage and tenacity refugees bring and the potential they have inspires and enriches the community.

By Andrew VIVIAN