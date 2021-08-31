Celebrating this weeks Positive Behaviour and Learning Program (PBL) Nominees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Positive Behaviour and Learning Program (PBL) is motivating local youth to aspire to be better.

These awards don’t go to the best sports star or the most academically minded.



They go to those who demonstrate depth of character, spirit, honesty and kindness.

In week 6 of the PBL, students from nine schools in the western regions of the Port Stephens LGA were nominated for the awards.

From Irrawang High School, Caitlin Ping was nominated for her commitment to her role as School Captain and her efforts within CAPA and consistently displaying PBL values.

Hunter River High’s Casey Edge stepped up and rescued an injured bird, delivering it to a vet on the way to school.

Xavier from Grahamstown Public School was nominated for his honesty.

While Ryan Winter of Irrawang Public School and Salt Ash’s Teleah Britton were nominated for caring for the environment.

Karuah Public School’s Bridie King cleaned up the local netball courts during the holidays.

Mac Worley-MacGrath of Medowie Public School was nominated for kindness.

Whole some students were struggling with home learning Larni Kennedy of Seaham Public School stepped up and helped her fellow students.

The team at the NOTA congratulate all of these PBL nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON