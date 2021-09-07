Celebrating this week’s Positive Behaviour for Learning program nominees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COVID has put life into lockdown and schooling into a whole new realm with parents stepping up, teachers living online and tasks somewhat more challenging as families share devices and aim to deliver on educational outcomes for their kids.

This week’s Positive Behaviour for Learning program are all great examples of students that go above and beyond in life, stepping back and letting others go first, creating positive social opportunities, caring for the environment and committing to school work during lockdown.



Irrawang High School’s Tobias Waterman organised group games at the local library during the holidays for students.

Hunter River High’s Travis Charlton has been volunteering at the school canteen.

Grahamstown Public School’s Camden Seesink is generous and allows others in line in front of him.

Morgan Atkins has been helping fellow students from Irrawang Public School with technology during lockdown.

Karuah Public School’s Eden Feeney got busy making the local netball courts a better place to play.

Elijah Jolly has been nominated for a PBL award by Medowie Public School for consistently completing his work during lockdown.

Raymond Terrace Public School’s Maria Lai has been helping staff with the distribution of technology for students so that everyone can access their work.

Salt Ash Public School’s Xavier Knight has been nominated for leadership.

Seaham Public School’s Chase Jervis was nominated for being responsible.

Colleen Mulholland-Ruiz of the PBL Awards’ sponsor business MarketPlace told News Of The Area, “There have been so many great things students, teachers and parents have been doing during homeschooling.

“A huge well done to all students, teachers, parents and carers.

“Your community recognises the great work you all have been doing during these very challenging times, working together to ensure our future generation is being looked after,” she said.

News Of The Area congratulates all of the PBL nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON