Celebrations as works commence on $23m Wiigulga Sports Complex

THE commencement of construction works on the highly anticipated $23.1m Wiigulga Sports Complex at Woolgoolga was celebrated by local stakeholders involved in the project last Wednesday.

A traditional smoking ceremony was carried out on site to celebrate the Gumbaynggirr name for the new multipurpose sporting facility.

Wiigulga refers to the black apple tree, which is found locally and on the site.



Twelve local subcontractors and consultants who have been engaged to work with Lahey Constructions on the new complex were welcomed to the site by Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan MP, State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh MP and Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight.

More local subcontractors will work on the build as the project progresses.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh both described the project as a “game changer” for the entire Northern Beaches area.

“Our community has been fighting to make this a reality for over 10 years,” Mr Hogan said.

“It will allow Woolgoolga to host major sporting and cultural events, drawing more people to our region.

“This project is all about creating and supporting local jobs – it will create over 140 jobs during construction and support many more into the future.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said he was proud that this exciting project has been owned and driven every step of the way by the local community.

“The building design reflects our local Indigenous heritage as well as the multicultural mix of the Northern Beaches.” Mr Singh said.

“This new complex is a game changer for the Coffs Coast and I look forward to seeing this dynamic precinct come to life.”

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said, “This has been a community-led and community-focused project from its very beginnings, so I’m delighted to see that so many local tradies and businesses will be working on the build and fit-out”.

“This is a great example of how major stimulation projects are vital for the local economy as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” Cr Knight said.

“I’m also delighted to see how the Indigneous name for the Wiigulga Sports Complex has been embraced and celebrated by all.

“Huge congratulations must go to everyone involved in this project, in particular the tireless community working group led by Alastair Milroy.”

The project vision for Wiigulga Sports Complex is to deliver an inclusive, vibrant and healthy community space for locals and visitors to gather, play, compete, practice, learn, perform and celebrate.

The project includes outdoor West Woolgoolga Playing Fields to cater for AFL and cricket, with tournament overlay for touch football, as well as multi-use fields, and will include lighting, drainage and amenities.

The Northern Beaches Multi-Purpose Centre will include two indoor courts (basketball and netball), a stage, kitchen, multi-purpose rooms and amenities.

Civil works will include roadways, shared pathways, car parks and services.

The Wiigulga Sports Complex project was made possible through joint funding from the Australian Government through the Building Better Regions Fund, a State Government election commitment funded in the 2019-20 Budget under the Stronger Communities stream and Coffs Harbour City Council.

The Federal Government contributed $10 million to the project, the State Government contributed $8 million and Coffs Harbour City Council is providing the balance.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2022.