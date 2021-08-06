Celebrity chef Manu Feidel teams up with Coffs TAFE hospitality students for Can Do Degustation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SURE to be a sellout, the 2021 Cornerstone Conveyancing Celebrity Degustation Dinner with Manu Feildel and Coffs Harbour TAFE NSW hospitality students, has launched its ticket sales.

This is Can Do Cancer Trust’s biggest-ever single charity event, offering a delicious local-food-inspired degustation menu matched with superb wines.



Julie Jardine, Chairperson, Can Do Cancer Trust, told News Of The Area, “The main aim of the celebrity degustation dinner is to raise vital funds for patients attending the North Coast Cancer Institute.

“While many of our fundraising efforts have been restricted by the ongoing COVID situation, the patients and families that require our support have not ceased, so every cent raised is crucial, now more than ever.

“The 2019 inaugural Celebrity Degustation Dinner was a sell-out event, raising more than $25,000 for the patients attending the North Coast Cancer Institute.

“A key part of the event’s success was the opportunity to see a celebrity chef and the chance for the TAFE students to showcase their abilities and work with a renowned chef and for local producers to showcase their produce.”

Cornerstone Conveyancing has attended a number of Can Do events in previous years and have really stepped up their support; coming on board as the naming-right sponsor for this year’s event.

“Both of our organisations have very similar values in that we support the local community, so it is a great partnership that we look forward to building into the future.

“The Degustation Dinner will be a night not to be missed, featuring delicious local produce, while giving the local community an opportunity to dress up in their finest and celebrate the fantastic work of the TAFE NSW students.”

Over the last few months, local TAFE NSW hospitality students have created amazing dishes to celebrate Coffs Coast’s local food producers, farmers and fishers.

Manu will select his favourite dishes to create the degustation menu.

The hospitality students receive a fantastic experience as they assist with preparing, cooking and serving the menu – event management students have been hands-on in planning the event.

Date: Thursday 9 September at Osprey restaurant, Coffs Harbour Education Campus on Hogbin Drive.

For info see: www.candocancertrust.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI