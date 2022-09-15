Census data information sessions

IF you need accurate information about the MidCoast population for business and marketing planning or to help you win grants, don’t miss free information sessions in Taree, Gloucester and Forster this month.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free sessions which will provide a deeper understanding of our community.



During each session Glenn Capuano, a senior demographer, will reveal what the new Census data tells us about the MidCoast area.

He will show how to navigate the portal to extract the information you need.

Census data provides an important pool of information for our community.

Demographic data is useful for students, community organisations, local businesses and government to assist with strategic, business and marketing planning, study assignments, and grant applications.

There will be two sessions in Taree on Monday 19 September at MidCoast Council’s Chambers, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way Taree.

The first session is from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the second session from 1pm to 3.00pm.

Gloucester’s session is on Tuesday 20 September at the MidCoast Council Office in the Committee Room from 9.30am to 11.30 am.

In Forster, head to the Cape Hawke Surf Club, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

If you can’t attend a session in person, a recording will be available on Council’s website soon after.