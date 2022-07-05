Census Reveals Snapshot Of Myall Coast Residents

0 SHARES Share Tweet





THE results of the Australian 2021 Census are in.

Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest had a population of 5,804 while Bulahdelah-Stroud had a population of 5235 on Census night.



Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest had 1,828 families, with 4,043 private dwellings, while Bulahdelah and Stroud had 1,418 families and 2,516 private dwellings.

The median age of persons living in Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest was 65 with Bulahdelah-Stroud’s median age sitting at 51 years.

These ages are well above those of Port Stephens where the average age is 47, however the average age of the Postcode 2315, which includes Nelson Bay and Shoal Bay, is 54.

The mean age for persons in the Mid North Coast region is 50.

The majority of persons in Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest Bulahdelah and Stroud identify their cultural heritage as English, Australian, Scottish and Irish with four percent of people in Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest identifying as Australian Aboriginals and 6.2 percent of those in Stroud and Bulahdelah identifying as Australian Aboriginals.

In both Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest, and Bulahdelah-Stroud (57.3 percent), Christianity was the largest broad religious group reported overall.

When it comes to caring, the population of Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest and Stroud-Bulahdelah are there for their community with 13.5 percent and 13.6 percent respectively of the population caring for a person who is disabled, has a health condition or is aged.

You can find out more about the data captured by the 2021 Census at the Australian Bureau Of Statistics Website.

By Marian SAMPSON