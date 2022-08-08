Century-plus not out at Calvary care home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CENTENARIAN-plus-one Ernie Newland just celebrated his 101st birthday at home in Calvary Brelsford residential care facility.

With fellow resident, Vera de Bree* joining the growing group celebrating three-figure birthdays on 22 July, her hundredth birthday, the cakes laden with candles are bringing cheer to the care home’s community.



“The milestone birthdays keep coming at Calvary Brelsford residential care home with resident Ernie Newland recently celebrating an amazing 101 years,” Frances Holz, Calvary Care spokeswoman told News Of The Area.

“Ernie’s hundred-and-first birthday on 14 July was followed closely by fellow resident Vera de Bree, who celebrated her 100th birthday.”

Although their lives were worlds apart, Ernie, who was born in Sydney and was a butcher by trade, and Vera, originally from Melbourne, enjoyed some similar likes and pastimes, and shared moments in history when Australia entered World War II.

Both supported the war effort, though at opposite ends of the country – Ernie driving Army trucks in Darwin, and Vera working in Melbourne factories, initially putting rivets in gun belts and later at a factory involved with aircraft.

Ernie is fond of a memory he likes to share of a time when there weren’t enough rifles to go around, “so they gave me a piece of wood to carry with me – I always had my stick with me, and my bottle of VB,” he often recalls, and always with a grin.

A Coffs Coast resident for most of his life, Ernie returned to being a butcher after the war and retired in his 60s.

He was an active member of the local RSL for many years and would help out when needed.

“Even now, a remarkably sprightly Ernie sometimes jumps in a taxi and takes himself off to the local club for an ale and to catch up with mates,” said Frances.

A father to two sons and a stepdaughter, Ernie has eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Ernie married his first wife Kathleen in 1944.

Kathleen passed away in 1990.

He later married Nora, who passed away in 2018.

Of turning 101, the avid Canterbury Bulldogs fan said, ”I feel proud, as not many get to this age, so I feel very lucky and proud”.

The pride cuts both ways in the Newland family.

Son Ross said Ernie, “is and was a great dad and an extremely hard worker.

“I am very proud of him.”

*NOTA covered the birthday story of Vera in the 22 July 2022 edition.

By Andrea FERRARI