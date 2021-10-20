Cex. Coffs Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOWLS were all washed out last week due to the lovely drop of rain that we received.

The week before though saw the finals of the Club Major Pairs between Shirley Willis, Brenda Fane and Jeanette Kutz, Mary Buckley being played on a beautiful sunny day.

Shirley and Brenda were just too good on the day playing a textbook game of bowls defeating Jeanette and Mary 24-10.

A well earnt win.

Congratulations.

Tuesday 5 October: Semi Finals Major Pairs: Jeanette Kutz, Mary Buckley d Carol Buchanan, Val Plummer 20-18.

Social: Joan Griffin, Brenda Fane d Ardis Ellsmore, Daisy Morley 24-15; Joce Landrey, Shirley Willis, Jan Appleton d Angela Fryer, Margaret Stocks, Jill Merchant 21-11; Jo Burgess, Di De La Cruz d Laine Down, Rosemary Williams 19-10

Thursday 7 October: Joan Willis, Angela Fryer, Beryl Foster d Maureen Cotsell, Margaret Stocks, Daisy Morley 20-14; Robyn Groundwater, Di De La Cruz d Laine Down, Jan Appleton; Ardis Ellsmore, Dot Heron d Jackie McIntosh, Jill Merchant 19-17.

By Mary BUCKLEY