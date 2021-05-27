0 SHARES Share Tweet

CEX Urunga Ladies Golf Results

Wednesday 19/05/21 Fairways Challenge Stableford

Sponsor: Ladies Golf

Winner: J.Tierney 30 pts c/b

R/Up: R.Telford 30 pts

Balls: J.Tierney, R.Telford, S.Valentine

Friday 21/05/21 4BBBStableford 4 Clubs & Putter

Sponsors: L.Skaines & M.Inskip

Winners: J. Tierney & D.Lindsay 43 pts

Rs/Up: S.McLean & G.Hunt (Kew)

Balls: J.Tierney, D.Lindsay, S.McLean, G.Hunt, L.Milham, K.Thick, K.Saye, R.Telford

G.Hunt and K. Bukley were our visitors from Kew, and we thank them for joining our comp.

Thanks to the sponsors.

Our Ladies Open Day is taking place on 4 June.

We are looking forward to a wonderful day of golf with our visitors from many clubs.

COVID-19 has kept us apart for so long but we are all starting to get back to enjoying the wonderful Open Days

that all golf clubs have, and supporting as many of our neighbouring clubs as we possibly can.

By Lois MILHAM