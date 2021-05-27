CEX Urunga Ladies Golf Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 27, 2021 CEX Urunga Ladies Golf Results Wednesday 19/05/21 Fairways Challenge Stableford Sponsor: Ladies Golf Winner: J.Tierney 30 pts c/b R/Up: R.Telford 30 pts Balls: J.Tierney, R.Telford, S.Valentine Friday 21/05/21 4BBBStableford 4 Clubs & Putter Sponsors: L.Skaines & M.Inskip Winners: J. Tierney & D.Lindsay 43 pts Rs/Up: S.McLean & G.Hunt (Kew) Balls: J.Tierney, D.Lindsay, S.McLean, G.Hunt, L.Milham, K.Thick, K.Saye, R.Telford G.Hunt and K. Bukley were our visitors from Kew, and we thank them for joining our comp. Thanks to the sponsors. Our Ladies Open Day is taking place on 4 June. We are looking forward to a wonderful day of golf with our visitors from many clubs. COVID-19 has kept us apart for so long but we are all starting to get back to enjoying the wonderful Open Days that all golf clubs have, and supporting as many of our neighbouring clubs as we possibly can. By Lois MILHAM