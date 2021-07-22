CEX Urunga Ladies Golf Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 22, 2021 WEDNESDAY 14/07/21 Gloves On Stroke Sponsor: Ladies Golf Winner: S.Valentine Nett 72 R/Up: A.Cameron Nett 80 Balls: S.Valentine, A.Cameron, R.Telford, K.Saye, M.Cooper Congratulations to the winner Friday 16/07/21 – 1st Round Championships Sponsors: Hickeys & Cardows Gross Winner: L.Guest 94 Gross R/Up: G.Tosio 101 Nett Winner: S.Valentine 112 Nett R/Up: D.Lindsay 123 Balls: L.Guest, G.Tosio, S.Valentine, D.Lindsay, S.Shelton, F.Jones 2nd Round of Championships to be played 23/07/21 Congratulations to the winners, and a special thanks to our Sponsors who make this event possible. By Lois MILHAM