CEX Urunga Ladies Golf

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

WEDNESDAY 14/07/21 Gloves On Stroke

Sponsor: Ladies Golf

Winner: S.Valentine Nett 72

R/Up: A.Cameron Nett 80

Balls: S.Valentine, A.Cameron, R.Telford, K.Saye, M.Cooper

Friday 16/07/21 – 1st Round Championships

Sponsors: Hickeys & Cardows

Gross Winner: L.Guest 94

Gross R/Up: G.Tosio 101

Nett Winner: S.Valentine 112

Nett R/Up: D.Lindsay 123

Balls: L.Guest, G.Tosio, S.Valentine, D.Lindsay, S.Shelton, F.Jones

2nd Round of Championships to be played 23/07/21

Congratulations to the winners, and a special thanks to our Sponsors who make this event possible.

 

By Lois MILHAM

