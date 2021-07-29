CEX Urunga Ladies Golf Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 29, 2021 WEDNESDAY 21/7/21 Fairways Challenge Stableford Sponsor: Ladies Golf Winner: J.Tierney 37pts R/Up: R.Inskip 35pts c/b Balls: J.Tierney, R.Inskip, S.Valentine, S,Shelton, R.Wiblin, M.Cooper Congratulations Jenny and Roz Friday 23/7/21 2nd Rnd Championships Stroke plus Monthly Medal in conjunction Sponsors: Hickeys & Cardows Real Estate Gross Winner: L.Guest 96 Gross R/Up: L.Milham 102 Net Winner: C.Fahey 78 Net R/Up: A.Cameron 79 Putts: L.Milham 32 Monthly medal winner: L.Milham Net 77 Balls: L.Guest, L.Milham, C.Fahey, A.Cameron, S.Shelton, M.Cooper, L.Bastick Final round of Championships will be played Friday 30 July, in conjunction with a Monthly Medal. L.Guest is leading the Championships on 190 from G.Tosio 204 Congratulations to all the winners on the day. By Lois MILHAM