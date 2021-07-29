CEX Urunga Ladies Golf

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

WEDNESDAY 21/7/21 Fairways Challenge Stableford

Sponsor: Ladies Golf

Winner: J.Tierney 37pts

R/Up: R.Inskip 35pts c/b

Balls: J.Tierney, R.Inskip, S.Valentine, S,Shelton, R.Wiblin, M.Cooper

Congratulations Jenny and Roz

Friday 23/7/21 2nd Rnd Championships Stroke plus Monthly Medal in conjunction

Sponsors: Hickeys & Cardows Real Estate

Gross Winner: L.Guest 96

Gross R/Up: L.Milham 102

Net Winner: C.Fahey 78

Net R/Up: A.Cameron 79

Putts: L.Milham 32

Monthly medal winner: L.Milham Net 77

Balls: L.Guest, L.Milham, C.Fahey, A.Cameron, S.Shelton, M.Cooper, L.Bastick

Final round of Championships will be played Friday 30 July, in conjunction with a Monthly Medal.

L.Guest is leading the Championships on 190 from

G.Tosio 204

Congratulations to all the winners on the day.

 

By Lois MILHAM

