CEX Urunga Ladies Golf Results MidCoast LGA (overall news) by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 8, 2021 WEDNESDAY 01/09/21 Stableford Sponsor: Ladies Golf Winner: G.James (Sawtell GC) 39 Pts R/Up: M.Aarts (Coffs GC) 26 Pts Balls: G.James, M.Aarts, J. Tierney, S.Shelton, S.McLean, C.Winzer Friday 03/09/21 Monthly Medal Stroke Sponsor: Ladies Golf Winner: J. Tierney Nett 67 R/Up: D.Lindsay Nett 72 Balls: J.Tierney, D.Lindsay, K.Fitzgerald, S.Shelton, C.Fahey, L.Milham, M.Cooper Congratulations to all the winners. We are facing difficult times with Covid restrictions, but we are very grateful to be out on the golf course, and we extend a warm welcome to all our visitors who are unable to play at their own Clubs because of the LGA restrictions. By Lois MILHAM