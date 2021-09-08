CEX Urunga Ladies Golf Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WEDNESDAY 01/09/21 Stableford

Sponsor: Ladies Golf

Winner: G.James (Sawtell GC) 39 Pts

R/Up: M.Aarts (Coffs GC) 26 Pts

Balls: G.James, M.Aarts, J. Tierney, S.Shelton, S.McLean, C.Winzer

Friday 03/09/21 Monthly Medal Stroke

Sponsor: Ladies Golf

Winner: J. Tierney Nett 67

R/Up: D.Lindsay Nett 72

Balls: J.Tierney, D.Lindsay, K.Fitzgerald, S.Shelton, C.Fahey, L.Milham, M.Cooper

Congratulations to all the winners.

We are facing difficult times with Covid restrictions, but we are very grateful to be out on the golf course, and we extend a warm welcome to all our visitors who are unable to play at their own Clubs because of the LGA restrictions.

By Lois MILHAM