CEX Woolgoolga Ladies Bowls

WELL with all our ladies bowlers back and doing well in the places they played we will be concentrating on home bowls with a few club championship on throughout the rest of the year also Woolgoolga has a week of bowls on the 26 of this month going through till 3 August with other clubs coming to a lot of the games (spectators welcome).

We Would also like to congratulate are three ladies that played in CEX Coffs Harbour Beauty zone J Gibbons, M Brookes and V Valentine

Tuesday 6 July the ladies played two games of triples and two games of pairs W Bracher, J Hampstead (D) J Hinchley, N Haines. E Nielsen, D Porta (D) K Sterling, C Boyden.

J Lynn, J Butterley V Hill (D) S Bracher, S Sweeney, D Abrahan. R Flick, M Short, H Dunbar (D) F Streeter, V O’Brien, L Kaufmann.

Thursday 8 July Robyn Flick, L Virag, J Logan (D) R Flick, W Bracher, H Dunbar. S Sweeney, E Nielsen, N Haines (D) K Sterling, C Mitchell, J Hampstead.

The last game was a pairs game J Lynn, G McInerney (D) S Bracher, M Martyn.

By Sue BRACHER