CEX Woolgoolga Ladies Bowls Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 29, 2021 20/7/2021 WOOLGOOLGA played four games triple’s in this game, the lead and second have three bowls and the skip only two. Rink 10 Y Cunich, E Nielsen, D Washfold (D) S Sweeney, J Hampstead, L Kaufmann Rink 11 S Bracher, J Gibbins, H Dunbar (D) H Pallister, V O’Brien J Logan. Rink 12 J Hinchley, M Martyn, D Porta (D) J Hinchley, M Short, V Hill. Rink 13 J Lynn, R Gurber, J Womersley (D) K Stirling, W Bracher, D Abraham. Resting touchers for the day to receive a scratchy V O’Brien, V Hill and J Hampstead. 22/7/21 The triples game played as they did on the 20th with the lead and second getting three bowls and the skip two, the ladies also had a game of pairs. Rink 3 S Sweeney, M Martyn, J Wormersley (D) C Mitchell, H Dunbar, J Hampstead. Rink 4 K Stirling, D Washfold (D) S Bracher, N Haines. Rink 5 J Lynn, W Bracher, M Short (D) J Lynn, L Fairhall, J Logan. All ladies had great games and, next week starting 26/7/2021 to 2/8/ 2021 Woolgoolga Ladies and Men are having a week of bowls with teams coming from around the district. By Sue BRACHER