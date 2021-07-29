CEX Woolgoolga Ladies Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

20/7/2021 WOOLGOOLGA played four games triple’s in this game, the lead and second have three bowls and the skip only two.

Rink 10 Y Cunich, E Nielsen, D Washfold (D) S Sweeney, J Hampstead, L Kaufmann

Rink 11 S Bracher, J Gibbins, H Dunbar (D) H Pallister, V O’Brien J Logan.

Rink 12 J Hinchley, M Martyn, D Porta (D) J Hinchley, M Short, V Hill.

Rink 13 J Lynn, R Gurber, J Womersley (D) K Stirling, W Bracher, D Abraham.

Resting touchers for the day to receive a scratchy V O’Brien, V Hill and J Hampstead.

22/7/21 The triples game played as they did on the 20th with the lead and second getting three bowls and the skip two, the ladies also had a game of pairs.

Rink 3 S Sweeney, M Martyn, J Wormersley (D) C Mitchell, H Dunbar, J Hampstead.

Rink 4 K Stirling, D Washfold (D) S Bracher, N Haines.

Rink 5 J Lynn, W Bracher, M Short (D) J Lynn, L Fairhall, J Logan.

All ladies had great games and, next week starting 26/7/2021 to 2/8/ 2021 Woolgoolga Ladies and Men are having a week of bowls with teams coming from around the district.

By Sue BRACHER