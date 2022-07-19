CEX Woolgoolga Ladies Bowls Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 19, 2022 The winners who were at the presentation. TUESDAY 12 July 2022: we played three games of three bowl triples, and one game of fours with a swing lead. Rink 9: C Boyden, S Goodsir, S Bracher, W Bracher (D) C Boyden, A Ryan, D Porta, M Short. Rink 10: V O’Brien, E Nielsen, R Gurber (D) J Lynn, L Virag, J Hampstead. Rink 11: T Wylie, L Walsh, H Dunbar (D) M Caruthers, J Gibbons, N Haines. Rink 12: M Campos, J Hinchley, D Washfold (D) P Chapple, S Barnard, L Kaufmann. Woolgoolga also had its presentation for the fours, triples, pairs and singles. Fours for 2022: H Dunbar, L Walsh, E Nielsen, C Boyden. Triples for 2022: J Hinchley, H Pallister, W Bracher. Pairs for 2022: L Kaufmann, C Boyden, Singles for 2022: E Nielsen.