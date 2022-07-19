CEX Woolgoolga Ladies Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 12 July 2022: we played three games of three bowl triples, and one game of fours with a swing lead.

Rink 9: C Boyden, S Goodsir, S Bracher, W Bracher (D) C Boyden, A Ryan, D Porta, M Short.

Rink 10: V O’Brien, E Nielsen, R Gurber (D) J Lynn, L Virag, J Hampstead.

Rink 11: T Wylie, L Walsh, H Dunbar (D) M Caruthers, J Gibbons, N Haines.

Rink 12: M Campos, J Hinchley, D Washfold (D) P Chapple, S Barnard, L Kaufmann.

Woolgoolga also had its presentation for the fours, triples, pairs and singles.

Fours for 2022: H Dunbar, L Walsh, E Nielsen, C Boyden.

Triples for 2022: J Hinchley, H Pallister, W Bracher.

Pairs for 2022: L Kaufmann, C Boyden,

Singles for 2022: E Nielsen.