CEX Woolgoolga Ladies Bowls

TUESDAY 27 April

There were no social bowls on today as most players were in the Pennant Games.

27/4/21 Woolgoolga Pennants teams (D) South West Rocks at Woolgoolga.

29/4/21 Woolgoolga played at Macksville and were defeated.

Woolgoolga 4 a side Orange

27/4/21 Woolgoolga Orange were (D) by North Beach played at North Beach

29/4/21 Woolgoolga Orange were (D) by CEX Coffs at Woolgoolga.

Woolgoolga did a rain catch up game in the afternoon with Urunga at Woolgoolga Orange (D) Urunga.

Woolgoolga 4 a side Green

27/4/21 Woolgoolga Green (D) Sawtell played at Sawtell.

29/4/21 Woolgoolga Green (D) Urunga played at Woolgoolga.

Woolgoolga had a social game on Thursday 29 April they played 3 bowl triples 18 ends P Greenwood and C Boyden shared the position of lead, F Amos, L Fairhall (D) G McInerney, C Mitchell, S Sweeney.

By Sue BRACHER