CEX Woolgoolga Ladies Bowls

TUESDAY 27 April
There were no social bowls on today as most players were in the Pennant Games.
27/4/21 Woolgoolga Pennants teams (D) South West Rocks at Woolgoolga.
29/4/21 Woolgoolga played at Macksville and were defeated.
Woolgoolga 4 a side Orange
27/4/21 Woolgoolga Orange were (D) by North Beach played at North Beach
29/4/21 Woolgoolga Orange were (D) by CEX Coffs at Woolgoolga.
Woolgoolga did a rain catch up game in the afternoon with Urunga at Woolgoolga Orange (D) Urunga.
Woolgoolga 4 a side Green
27/4/21 Woolgoolga Green (D) Sawtell played at Sawtell.
29/4/21 Woolgoolga Green (D) Urunga played at Woolgoolga.
Woolgoolga had a social game on Thursday 29 April they played 3 bowl triples 18 ends P Greenwood and C Boyden shared the position of lead, F Amos, L Fairhall (D) G McInerney, C Mitchell, S Sweeney.
By Sue BRACHER