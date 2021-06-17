CEX Woolgoolga Ladies Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA had a full week this week, on the 8/6/2021 we had one game of walking pairs M Short, N Haines (D) W Bracher, S Lund. 5 Bowl Pairs S Sweeney, J Womersley (D) R Wesley, H Dunbar.

2 Bowl Triples on the next three rinks J Lynn, L Walsh, L Kaufmann (D) J Lynn, V O’Brien, D Abraham. M Campos, M Brookes, J Hampstead, (D) F Streeter, Y Cunich, D Porta. J Hinchley, J Gibbons, V Valentine (D) K Sterling, R Gurber C Boyden.

Thursday 10/6/2021 the ladies club celebrated President Day (D Porta) Life Members And Veterans Day, some of the ladies set tables and arranged the area for lunch, the rest went out and played 18 ends of turn around triples.

Rink 4 J Lynn, R Wesney, D Abraham (D) R Flick, W Bracher, N Haines.

Rink 5 K Sterling, H Pallister, J Hampstead (D) M Carruthers, L Virag, R Gurber.

Rink 6 D Porta, J Hinchley, C Boyden (D) S Sweeney, Y Cunich, M Short.

After the game we went and had a roast lunch thanks to CEX Woolgoolga Club for organising the food.

Woolgoolga Coastal Chemist donated the rink prizes and raffles for the day.

Two of Dayrell’s daughters Sacha and Anna joined us for the day and so did some past players.

The day was a great day with really good company. But we will say that the weather was so cold.

By Suzanne BRACHER