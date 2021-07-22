0 SHARES Share Tweet

CEX Woolgoolga Ladies Lawn Bowls

Due to COVID restrictions we try to play on every second rink

13/7/2021 the ladies played three bowl triples J Hampstead, K Sterling, D Porta, C Boyden (D) J Hampstead, J Lynn, J Hinchley H Dunbar, S Sweeney, M Martyn, M Short (D) J Gibbins, W Bracher, D Washfold.

R Gurber, L Virag, N Haines ( D) V O’Brien. M Brookes, V Hill, S Bracher, E Nielsen, D Abraham (D) F Streeter, J Logan, L Kaufmann.

15/7/2021.

A game of pairs was played and two games of triples 18 ends K Stirling, J Womersley ( H Dunbar, M Short, S Bracher, M Martyn, J Hampstead (D) C Mitchell, V Logan, D Washfold, S Sweeney, L Virag, W Bracher (D) J Lynn, L Fairhall, N Haines.

Cando, Charity Bowls Day Sunday 25 July 2021.

Starts 9am for 9.30 play.

$10.00 per player paid on the day teams of four players (no experience necessary just a great day for a great cause).

Included on the day a game of bowls, sausage sizzle, lucky draw prizes.

Venue: CEX Woolgoolga Boundry St Woolgoolga.

When bowling greens get full you will be allocated to play BOCCE so get in quick.

There will also be Raffles, 30’s Board and more.

For any information Contact Carolyn on 0409581796

By Sue BRACHER