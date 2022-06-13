Champagne season at Karuah Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the annual Championships season drawing to a conclusion at Karuah Bowls Clubs, the two champagne events, the Major Singles for both men and women are on offer to bowlers and spectators alike.

With only two players left in both the Men’s and Women’s championships, all other players in the Clubs have now been knocked out in what was a sudden death first to 25 shots elimination format competition conducted over the last 2 months. Jim Healey, Men’s Club President said that in a knockout 25 end event, there can be no doubt about who is the winner and advances and who does not.

This last Friday, the Women’s Club final was conducted between two worthy qualifiers, Mary Milburn and Christine Davies.

Both of these Ladies had won the premiership event of the year at Karuah before and both were very keen to win it again.

The Ladies Club (recently christened as the Karuah Blue Wrens) President Kay Freeman marked the game and said that as president of the club, it traditionally falls to herself to mark the final and it was an honour to watch these two very strong players battling it out.

At the end of the game, after some very close measures by Judy Green the Umpire on the day, Christine came out on top.

A good crowd of both Women’s and Men’s Club members watched the game and witnessed some very good cold and windy weather bowls.

Both Ladies, who are great mates, said that the windy conditions made it very hard and that while they both had put down some extremely strong shots, they were both happy to get off the green and into the warm interior of the Club and celebrate their results together.

The men’s Final is to be conducted next Saturday 18 from 12pm and should be an absolute cracker.

The game will be held between Brenden Revell and Stephen Gilchrest and given the games they have played and opponents defeated to get to the final the game.

It should be well worth the trip to come and watch, a large crowd is expected.

President Jim Healey will be marking and there will be premium seats available both outside in the cooler sections and inside with panoramic views through the huge windows in the Clubs internal viewing areas.

Not all games at the Karuah Bowls Clubs are this competitive.

If you’d like to try a more social and genteel game, these are on offer every Tuesday and Thursday, names by 9:30AM and on the green by 10AM.

Both beginners and more experienced players are welcomed and loan bowls are available, ring the Club for details. See you at Karuah.