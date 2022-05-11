Changed overnight conditions on Hexham Bridge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTORISTS are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Highway at Hexham to carry out safety improvement work on Hexham Bridge.

Starting Tuesday 10 May, Transport for NSW will carry out the work including truss steel repairs, maintenance to the lift span, and general routine works to the bridge deck and expansion joints.



To minimise the impact on motorists, work will be carried out from 8pm to 5am Sunday to Thursday.

Work is expected to be complete in six weeks, weather permitting.

The southbound bridge will be closed during work hours and all traffic will be diverted onto the northbound bridge, which will operate with one lane in each direction.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.