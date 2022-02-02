Changed overnight traffic conditions on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTORISTS are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from this week on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash to carry out pavement widening work, line marking, asphalting and installing concrete barriers.

Work is scheduled to start from Thursday 27 January and be complete by Monday 14 February, weather permitting.

To minimise the impact on motorists, work will be carried out at night from 6pm to 6am Sunday to Thursday.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.