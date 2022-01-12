Changed traffic conditions on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash to carry out preparation work, install temporary traffic signs, and conduct survey and utility investigations.

Single lane closures with intermittent stoppages will be in place at times during the work, which may affect travel times.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Work will start from Monday 10 January and be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays, weather permitting.

To minimise the impact to motorists, night work will be carried out from Monday 17 January to Friday 11 February from 6pm to 6am on weekdays, weather permitting.

Work will include asphalting, line marking and installing concrete safety barriers.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.