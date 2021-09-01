Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week northbound on the A1 Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae between Tomago Road and just north of Old Punt Road.

Work started Monday 30 August to build a new access track for future geotechnical sampling and testing for the extension of the M1 Motorway to Raymond Terrace.



To reduce impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 9.30am to 2.30pm and from 7pm to 5am on weekdays and is expected to be completed in three weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Shoulder closures will be in place during day and night work and one lane will be closed during night work.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.