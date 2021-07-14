Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway from Coolongolook to Karuah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Pacific Highway from Coolongolook to Karuah to carry out bridge maintenance on both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Work is set to start on Monday 12 July and includes inspections and maintenance of bridges on this section of the highway.

Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and is expected to be completed in one week, weather permitting.

Single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place, which may affect travel times.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.