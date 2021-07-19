Changed traffic conditions on the old Macksville Bridge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on Giinagay Way at Macksville to install a structural beam as part of temporary repairs on the old Macksville Bridge.

Some traffic stoppages of up to 10 minutes will be required on Tuesday 20 July to allow a steel beam to be placed on the bridge deck and lifted into place.

Current single lane restrictions will be removed when the beam is fixed into position on Tuesday or early Wednesday, weather permitting.

A 22 tonne load limit will continue until permanent repairs can be carried out at a later date.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.