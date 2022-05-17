Changes proposed for MidCoast Council meetings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council is proposing changes to its Code of Meeting Practice to allow councillors to attend meetings virtually and permit recording of the community forums.

“We are asking our community to look at some key amendments and inclusions to our Code of Meeting Practice.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“The changes will allow us to make better use of technology to hold meetings when face-to-face meetings aren’t practical or possible,” Council’s General Manager Adrian Panuccio explained.

All councils must adopt a code of meeting practice after each council election under the NSW Local Government Act.

The Code must include mandatory provisions as set out in the Model Meeting Code.

The Code of Meeting Practice applies to all Council meetings.

It sets standards and outlines the meeting process and requirements after meetings.

Conduct such as rules of debate, confidential matters, time limits on meetings, order of business and voting are included.

During COVID-19 restrictions the NSW Government made provision for audio-visual links for NSW council meetings.

The proposed changes to the code provide rules for audio-visual attendance of meetings.

“Our community has been asking us to record the forums held before each meeting.

“The amendment will allow those who can’t attend in person to hear the proceedings,” Mr Panuccio said.

An amendment to the code will allow for recording of the forums.

There are some other minor amendments to the code, which are highlighted in an online draft copy.

You can view the changes to the code and have your say online at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/draft-code-meeting-practice.

The community is encouraged to make submissions on the proposed changes by Friday 1 July.