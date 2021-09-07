Changes proposed for MidCoast LGA rural and environmental lands

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PROPOSED changes to the way the region’s waterways, rural and environmental lands are managed are currently open for community feedback as part of the draft MidCoast Rural Strategy.

The draft Rural Strategy sets out a proposed framework for clear and consistent land use planning principles to sustainably manage the use of land and water resources outside of the region’s towns and villages, and is the final body of work to inform a single MidCoast Local Environmental Plan (LEP) and Development Control Plan (DCP).



Prepared by MidCoast Council’s Land Use Planning team, the draft strategy addresses ways to identify and protect productive land and water resources, provide accommodation and services for rural communities, and manage development in rural environments into the future.

“Rural land makes up more than 95% of the region’s total area, and given the importance of the environment and our rural landscapes to the local community, we’re keen to check in to make sure we are on track before we move to the next step – preparing the LEP and DCP,” Council’s Director of Liveable Communities Paul De Szell explained.

“This strategy is about establishing a consistent platform and a program of actions that facilitate the sustainable use of the region’s assets.”

The draft Rural Strategy sets out to achieve four key goals: sustaining primary production opportunities; enhancing rural lifestyles and livelihoods; protecting natural landscapes; and improving planning and plan-making in practice.

Among other proposed changes, it looks at bringing rural land into a single zone with consistent rules about what landowners can do on their properties, and proposes a standard minimum lot size across the region.

It also provides rezoning recommendations in some areas, and includes a review of land within paper subdivisions.

“Whether you’re a rural landholder, use our waterways for recreation or aquaculture, or value the environmental contribution they make to our region, now is the time to have your say.

“While we understand the complexities associated with a project of this scale, and that everyone’s situation is different, we’ve developed a range of resources and have made our team available to answer enquiries by phone and email.”

The draft Rural Strategy is open for feedback until 4.30pm on Friday 19 November.

Visit www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/draft-rural-strategy for more information, to download fact sheets, find answers to FAQs, and to use the online mapping function which shows proposed changes based on property location.

For further assistance about how the proposed changes impact your individual circumstances, contact Council’s Land Use Planning team:

● email your questions, including your property address, to rural@midcoast.nsw.gov.au; or

● call 02 7955 7777 during business hours to speak with a planner or arrange a call-back appointment

Submissions can be made online at www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/draft-rural-strategy, by email (council@midcoast.nsw.gov.au) or by mail (PO Box 482 Taree NSW 2430), making sure to quote the reference Rural Strategy SPR 02/04.